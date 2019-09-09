Season seventeen of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has arrived which means the reality star family are about to showcase the drama that takes place in their growing crew. The first episode has already premiered this past weekend and off the top, we see that Kourtney Kardashian had to make a visit to the doctor to clear up her bald spot on her head.

"Today I’m getting PRP [platelet-rich plasma], which is where they take your blood and spin it and they use your plasma and they inject it in my head for my hair to grow back,” she said in the clip.

The episode further showcased Kourtney's doctor visit where it was suggested that she makes more than one visit to fix her problem. “I definitely think that we should get some injections in there,” Dr. Jason Diamond told Kourtney. “I think you probably need two or three series, maybe once a month for the next three months and I think you’ll be fine.”

Kourtney explained how the bald spot could be from the super-high ponytail she rocked at a recent event (as seen in the photo below). “It’s a hole in my head. I swear it’s from my ponytail, it was so tight that I had a bump on my head like this," she said.



Michael Loccisano/Wire Image/Getty