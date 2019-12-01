While families everywhere were celebrating Thanksgiving together earlier this week, Scott Disick headed to Miami with his girlfriend Sofia Richie for a little R&R getaway. The latter wasn't an issue for Kourtney Kardashian - who shares three children with Scott - since reports say she "completely supported" his decision.



“Kourtney and Scott discussed his plans well ahead of time and she knew he was going to Miami with Sofia to spend Thanksgiving there, and Kourtney completely supported his decision to celebrate there together,” a source told HollywoodLife. “Kourtney knows that Scott is such a great father to their kids and spends so much of his time with them whenever he can.”

Earlier in the year, Kourtney opened up to Paper Magazine about her relationship with Scott and Sofia, saying it's "probably the thing [she's] most proud of."

"I don't think we'll go on every trip together, but I love that I'm invited," she added. As for Kourtney's dating life, she was last reported to be back together with her ex, 26-year-old Younes Bendjima. The duo began dating in 2016 for two years but split for unknown reasons. Two months ago they were spotted holding hands and smiling wide meaning Kourtney may be off the market again.