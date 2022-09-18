Yesterday (September 17), Kourtney Kardashian shared some photos on Instagram and simultaneously sparked rumors. In the pictures, the 43-year-old wore a nude two-piece set showing off her belly and legs. Her brown hair fell down her back, and purple eyeshadow glistened on her upper lid.

While she looked colorful, it wasn't her attire that garnered everyone's attention. The fourth slide in the carousel showed the mother of three holding her lower stomach-- a typical post for women expecting a child. This prompted some of her 197 million followers to ask questions regarding the stance.

One person wrote, "Stop because I thought she was holding a baby bump." Another person added, "Baby en camino," which translated to "Baby on the way." Someone else chimed in, saying, "Why [are you] holding your belly? Love the figure but inquiring minds [are] curious [kissy face emoji]." As of now, Kourtney has not responded to any of the daunting accusations made by her supporters.





In other news regarding the socialite, she and Megan Fox had not long ago contemplated starting an OnlyFans account. Most of the content on the platform has been produced by sex workers who create Rated R videos, but other videos are shared there, too, by musicians and physical fitness experts.

The two women posed together seductively, on their knees and sitting on top of one another, posing the question, "Should we start an OnlyFans?" Read more about this here.





[via]