Kourtney Kardashian shared previously unseen photos from her Las Vegas chapel wedding to Travis Barker on Instagram, Wednesday. Kardashian also clarified that they didn't obtain a marriage license beforehand, meaning she and Barker are not legally married.

After the Grammy Awards, Kardashian and Barker headed to the One Love Wedding Chapel, where they were wed in a ceremony lasted that about 30 minutes, the venue's owner, Marty Frierson, told People afterward.



“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kourtney captioned the pictures. “Practice makes perfect.”

"I didn't know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there. They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, I got an Elvis, and there they were," Frierson told the outlet.

He added: "They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis. They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun."

Barker and Kardashian confirmed they had begun dating with a post of the two holding hands in February 2021. Barker proposed to Kardashian in October 2021 at Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California.

