Kourtney Kardashian says that she and Travis Barker "love" their unofficial couple name, Kravis, admitting to E! News that the two refer to each other by the name from time to time. Kourtney discussed the nickname at an event for New York Fashion Week, last week.

"I love the name Kravis," she recently told the outlet. "We refer to each other as Kravis sometimes."



Jerod Harris / Getty Images

While she's a fan of the name, Kourtney admitted that she's not sure why she and Barker have it, rather than her sister Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The two had begun dating years before Kourtney and Barker.

"Travis said to me the other day, 'Is Kylie [Jenner] and Travis' [Scott] name Kravis also?'" Kourtney said. "And I'm like, 'No...' but why wasn't it? 'Cause they were before us."

At New York Fashion Week, Kourtney was promoting The Boohoo X Kourtney Kardashian collection, which is available now at boohoo.com.

Kourtney and Barker were married at a private ceremony in Southern California, earlier this year, before later hosting a more lavish event in Portofino, Italy, a week later. They had only begun dating back in 2021, although they had been close friends for years. They made their relationship official in February 2021.

