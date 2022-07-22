The Kardashians are on rumor patrol after a report about Mason Disick spread on social media earlier today (July 21). The son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has had his fair share of moments in the spotlight, especially pertaining to the 12-year-old spilling family information online. There were moments years ago when Mason took to Livestream to reveal private information about his Kardashian-Jenner relatives, resulting in him facing trouble with his parents.

Today, a social media account that was attributed to Young Disick became the center of gossip after it looked as if Mason alleged that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were soon to be married.



Ari Perilstein / Stringer / Getty Images

Along with the revelation was a video that purportedly showed Jenner with her sisters as they celebrated her bridal shower, but Kourtney quickly jumped into the online conversations to say none of the information was true.

"Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday. After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don't," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "So I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family."

"To any and all 'news' outlets who use that false account as a source, you know better," she added. "Stop using it for the benefit of your slow 'news' day please and thank you. And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy!!!!!"

