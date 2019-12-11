Kourtney Kardashian has made it very clear many times over that she's no longer interested in being a part of her family's reality television show, Keeping Up With THe Kardashians, that's been on air since 2007. The mother of three previously told Paper Magazine that she "would be very happy" if the cameras suddenly stopped rolling. The series is clearly taking a toll on her personal life and in a recent episode of the show, Kim and Khloe confront her on why she's slacking on her showcasing her life.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“All of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more,” Kim said in a confessional, as per US Weekly. “Because if we’re not sharing our lives, then what is the show?”

Later in the episode, Khloe and Kim confront Kourtney on a hickey she has but she refuses to share any information detailing how she already has with one relationship. “I shared everything from my relationship with Scott [Disick] — everything — to where all these people were involved in my relationship and it was horrible for our relationship,” Kourtney explained. “The private moments are so special, and I just need more of them.”

A Twitter user and clear fan of the show tweeted at Khloe curious about the involvement of Kendall and Kylie Jenner. “This ain’t shade AT ALL but do Kendall and Kylie have different contracts now for #KUWTK? cos Kendall rarely films and Kylie isn’t featured a whole lot? 👀 #KUWTK." Khloe responded: "Kendall and Kylie have different contracts. Kourt, Kim and I have an equal contract."