As she blissfully enjoys her romance with fiancé Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian is busy returning to reality television. The famed Kardashian sister is no stranger to being followed around by cameras after spending over a decade on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but it was clear that the show wasn't her favorite thing to do. For years, Kourtney has been the subject of memes connected to random comments that she made on the series, and in a recent interview with Bustle, she detailed just how much she hated the E! hit.

“Shooting our show, it became a really toxic environment at the end for me,” she said. There was even a point where she and Kim Kardashian got into a physical altercation back in 2020.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

“I would fight with my sisters. There was, like, just a lot going on," Kourtney continued. "And even for me personally, I wasn’t in the happiest place.” Like many other reality stars, Kourtney felt less and less like herself as the years moved forward. “I felt like I was being almost a character,” she said before calling out how she was edited in the series.

“‘This is Kourtney, and she’s in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we’re going to cut out the laughing and let’s only use the annoying comment that she said.’” Despite the discomfort over on E!, Kourtney and her sisters have reunited for another series on Hulu. On their previous show, Kourtney stated that she would have to give herself a "pep talk" before shooting, but this time around, she's "happier than [she's] ever been."

Fans are expecting Travis and Kourtney's courtship to be a focal point of the new series, including their forthcoming nuptials. Check out a montage of Kim and Kourtney's most dramatic reality fights below.

