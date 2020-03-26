Ten-year-old Mason Disick, the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, is in big trouble with his mother after he spilled some family tea during a recent live-stream on his newly-acquired Instagram page. Much like the rest of us, Mason was looking for ways to entertain himself during this unprecedented time. Although he does not have a cell phone, Mason has an iPad, which he used to create an Instagram account for himself to go live on. During the stream, he responded to a fan who asked if his aunt Kylie Jenner had gotten back together with rapper Travis Scott.

"No, Kylie and Travis are not back together," said the little boy.

If you know anything about the Kardashian family, it's that they do not like it when their secrets get leaked. They prefer to air out their dramatic business on their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians every week. Because of Mason Disick's slip-up, he no longer has the privilege of operating a social media account.

"He started an Instagram yesterday and didn't ask us," said Kourtney Kardashian about her son. "I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like he isn't -- he's ten. I think there's an age limit with Instagram."

To be completely honest, Kourtney and Scott probably made the right decision in deleting the account. Mason knows all that there is to know about the inner structure of the Kardashian Klan, so it's best to keep him off for the time being.