Kourtney Kardashian labeled herself a "tour wife," on Instagram while captioning a series of photos taken from Travis Barker's ongoing tour with Machine Gun Kelly. Barker had hopped on the Mainstream Sellout Tour, last week, after being hospitalized back in June.

In another post, Kardashian shared a photo of the two of them at Barker's drum set, writing in the caption, “time for drum practice."

“Favorite time of the day," Barker commented.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Barker shared a similar post on his own page, writing, “Practice makes perfect,” to which Kourtney responded, “When you can’t see and you’re still the most," with a fire emoji.

Barker originally wasn't supposed to embark on the tour due to his recent health troubles, but Kelly revealed in a post on August 10 that he had convinced the Blink-182 drummer to disobey his doctor's orders.

“Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to come join us for the last couple days,” Machine Gun Kelly wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I’m impregnating the entire crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight … With a broken thumb and torn tendons," Barker added.

Earlier this year, Barker had been hospitalized with a "life-threatening" case of pancreatitis, which he attributed to a routine endoscopy gone wrong.

Check out Barker and Kardashian’s tour photos below.









