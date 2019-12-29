The Kardashian Christmas Eve Party drew a lot of crazy sightings this year (Elon Musk and Grimes posing with Kimye, Travis Scott, Quavo and Saweetie, for instance). One blast from the recent past that occurred at the event, which was held at the home of eldest Kardashian child Kourtney Kardashian this year, was an appearance by Kourtney's on-again-off-again boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. The two of them cozied on up next to each other in a series of photos of the evening that the 40-year-old reality star (who recently revealed she will be taking a step back from her family's show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians) posted on her Instagram, and it looks like they're back on again.

In the photo, Kourtney and Younes pose prom-style, with Younes' arm around Kourtney waist. The two are reportedly back together again, as sources claim, "In the past, Kourtney was very happy dating Younes and she feels the same now. They took a long break because Kourtney felt that she couldn't trust him. He is trying to convince her that she can though...It seems she is giving Younes another chance. And she seems very happy about it." Kourtney began dating the 26-year-old Algerian model in 2016, but broke things off in 2018. Rumours of their rekindled romance have surfaced many times since their breakup, including this past September when they were spotted holding hands. They also hit up a few nightclubs in Miami together with Kourtney's sister, Kendall Jenner, earlier this month. It looks like this time, it's the real deal.