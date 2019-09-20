Kourtney Kardashian's got her love locked down once again with a familiar face that's none other than her 26-year-old ex Younes Bendjima. The 40-year-old mother of three and the young model began dating in 2016 and enjoyed romantic trips together for about two years. The reason for their breakup was never confirmed, but some sources alleged it was due to Younes cheating - something he quickly shut down at the time.

"Once again you guys failed," he wrote. "I'm not attached to the "life" so you can't touch me. I know who I am where I'm from and where I'm going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter The one of my Lord." Kourtney and Younes were recently spotted holding hands while grabbing lunch and checking out an art exhibit in Los Angeles.

Much after the duo broke up, Younes made it clear that he still thought the world of Kourtney when he penned a sweet note her way. “Let’s not forget about this beautiful woman inside and out, I’m not the type of man that forget moments like that,” he wrote. [You're] an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your children it’s all love at the end of the day we don’t know what can happen tmw so there you go.”



