It seems more and more celebrities are considering joining OnlyFans these days. Following both O'Ryan and Sami Sheen's promotion of their profiles on the platform, Megan Fox has hinted at starting an account of her own with reality star Kourtney Kardashian.

On Monday (August 1), the Transformers actress shared some behind-the-scenes snapshots from her and the California native's SKIMS photoshoot that was released nearly a year ago. "BTS of my SKIMS shoot with Kourtney," she wrote in the caption. "Should we start an OnlyFans?"





The pair's brand campaign was sexy, no doubt, and even stirred up some controversy as they were accused of stealing the idea from Black creators who had taken similar snaps years ago.

In the main photo, the two beauties can be seen looking up at the polaroid camera while on their knees, Kardashian's famous behind visible on one side of the frame. Others see them straddling one another on top of a toilet with their tongues out and relaxing in their black SKIMS sets.

"We're so cute," the mother of three wrote back to her friend in the comment section.

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards -- Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Others left responses suggesting that they'd definitely subscribe to the duo's OnlyFans, writing things like "Don't threaten us with a good time," and "Y'all should just date each other."

For her part, Kardashian is married to Travis Barker (they celebrated with three separate ceremonies, the last of which was in Italy, earlier this year) and Fox is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly after he proposed to her in Puerto Rico at the start of this year.





Their relationship has generated no shortage of controversial headlines, one of the most recent being about the time the rapper almost shot himself while on the phone with his partner – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]