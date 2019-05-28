As we know, Kourtney Kardashian's latest project and proudest launch is her blog Poosh that was named after her daughter. The online publication is where Kourtney shares her tips, tricks and self-care regimes for her fans to understand and learn from her even more.

"I definitely like to put things on the site that I have tried and our team has tried. We're very specific about what we're recommending," she told Paper Magazine. "We're trying new things we're not so sure about. Just so we can talk about new trends, and what's going on, and our experience with it."



One of the latest posts to Poosh is one that Kourtney also shared to Instagram, as she's become an advocate for Menstrual Hygiene Day, encouraging other mothers to teach their sons to not have a stigma around menstruating. The image is a black and white beach photo of Kourtney and her friend Stephanie Shepherd with a caption that reads:

"Is my tampon string showing?” @steph_shep whispered to me. The source of life shouldn’t be embarrassing or hard to talk about. Mothers, teach your sons too. Join me and Steph in the conversation on poosh.com, and Happy Menstrual Hygiene Day!"

Stephanie even accompanied an official write-up on the matter for Poosh, viewable here.