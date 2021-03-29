Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, and Megan Fox were all seated next to each other at UFC 260, Saturday night in Las Vegas. The two couples were shown during the broadcast sitting in a private booth with a small number of other guests.

The night ended with Francis Ngannou dropping UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for an emphatic victory.

It might have been surprising for some to see Barker and Kardashian together. News of their relationship only broke back in January after E! reported that they had been playing it casual since December.

On the other hand, Kelly and Fox have been dating since June 2020.

Sommer Ray recently revealed that Kelly cheated on her with Fox before they broke up during a trip in Puerto Rico.

"I dated Colson, never had sex with him... I make you wait at least three months because I have to make sure that you’re someone good to me," Ray recently said on Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive. "I’m not going to make you a number if you’re not good to me. Colson just never passed the test."

She continued: "I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox. I waited in the hotel the whole time while he’s filming with [Megan] and I’m not really thinking anything of it. I thought she was older and had kids and was married and stuff."

