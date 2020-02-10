KOTA The Friend Starts The Week Off Right With "Monday"

Following the release of his chill 2019 loosie "Saturday" and the Lyrics To GO Vol. 1 album cut "Open On Sunday," KOTA The Friend decided to keep the days of the week rolling with a new track simply titled "Monday."

Similar to his smooth skills on the guitar that he displayed on Instagram recently (seen above), "Monday" is led by a looped riff for the main instrumental while the Brooklyn-bred emcee flows in his signature understated tone. However, he does less crooning and takes more of a straightforward "I got bars" approach this time around. The subject matter ranges from sipping Kool-Aid on the porch to "getting hip to the fake love" following the gradual success he's been experiencing over the past year or so. If KOTA keeps dropping diverse singles like this one and the song "VOLVO" that we were blessed with last week, 2020 is sure to be the year we remember the rise of hip-hop's next great silent giant.

Listen to "Monday" by KOTA The Friend below, and we'll continue to keep you all updated on future drops and his highly-anticipated upcoming album:

Quotable Lyrics:

Stay home with that fake shit, yeah

She ain't really bad if she basic, nah

Get a whole bag and I save it, yeah

Cookin' up crack in the basement, ayy

Take shit day by day

N***as throw shade always

Work through the pain like, ayy

Milly in the rain like ayy

Henny to the face like ayy