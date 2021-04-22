Kota The Friend Is "Outside" On His New Single

The summer is nearing and Joe Biden celebrated 200M vaccine shots being distributed. Naturally, people are ready to get their lives back to normal, or at least, as close to normal as possible. This summer will be one where we're outside and thankfully, KOTA The Friend is pulling up for a perfect record to set the mood for the months to come.

KOTA emerged with a summertime banger with his latest offering, "Outside." His smooth sing-rap style gels perfectly with the breezy production that sits behind him. The rapper takes on his doubters and naysayers who he's proven wrong every single time he drops.

Last month, KOTA The Friend teamed up with Statik Selektah for their collaborative project, To Kill A Sunrise.

Check the single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Most folks do not want to see you win

Got rich just so I could say I did

Sidetracked but you know I'm right back on

Self-care each and every day I live