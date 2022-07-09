Kota The Friend Is Back With "MEMO"

Kota the Friend has been staying busy, capitalizing on the massive boost in popularity he got from a feature on President Biden's inaugural playlist. Since the bump, the New York rapper has released a collab with Statik Selektah, To Kill A Sunrise, which included a feature from Haile Supreme, and volume three of his Lyrics to GO series, a collection of quick hit songs. He also released a single for Father's Day called, fittingly, "Father's Day."

Now Kota is back with a new project, MEMO. The 14-song album includes the singles "Father's Day," "Up," and "Good Friday," all of which he had teased before the record's release. The album has features from Brianna Castro on "Empty Cup," Hello O'shay on "Soho House," and Samuellimata on "Memo." The record certainly has some summer vibes, including laid-back guitar-heavy beats and simmering vocal performances from the 29-year-old rapper as he discusses family, love, and the highs and lows of success.

Check out the project below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.