Kota The Friend Effortlessly Flows In His HNHH Freestyle Session

You already know what time it is. We've been bringing out exclusive freestyles from so many different artists, whether it's some of the top dogs or stars in the making. Most recently, KOTA The Friend popped by our office for a quick little freestyle session that he absolutely bodied. For a little over two minutes, KOTA keeps his hands off his pocket while he fluidly flows over a laidback, jazzy beat. While music has evolved, especially when it comes to New York's regional sound in hip-hop, KOTA showcases that lyricism still matters.

Aside from his latest freestyle, KOTA The Friend is fresh off of the release of his latest project, FOTO that included features from Saba, Hello Oshay, and more.

Peep KOTA The Friend's freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics

Struggle made my humble, ain't nothin' comin' for free

Mimosas in the day time, I made girls stay fine

We used to pinch pennies so we could hop on the A-Line