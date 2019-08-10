mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kota The Friend Effortlessly Flows In His HNHH Freestyle Session

Aron A.
August 10, 2019 11:19
HNHH Freestyle Session #63
KOTA The Friend

KOTA The Friend comes through with some smooth vibes.


You already know what time it is. We've been bringing out exclusive freestyles from so many different artists, whether it's some of the top dogs or stars in the making. Most recently, KOTA The Friend popped by our office for a quick little freestyle session that he absolutely bodied. For a little over two minutes, KOTA keeps his hands off his pocket while he fluidly flows over a laidback, jazzy beat. While music has evolved, especially when it comes to New York's regional sound in hip-hop, KOTA showcases that lyricism still matters.

Aside from his latest freestyle, KOTA The Friend is fresh off of the release of his latest project, FOTO that included features from Saba, Hello Oshay, and more. 

Peep KOTA The Friend's freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics
Struggle made my humble, ain't nothin' comin' for free
Mimosas in the day time, I made girls stay fine
We used to pinch pennies so we could hop on the A-Line

KOTA The Friend
