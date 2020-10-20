mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KOTA The Friend Delivers Smooth Vibes On "Dragon"

Aron A.
October 19, 2020 20:50
KOTA The Friend releases his latest offering, "Dragon."


KOTA The Friend has been crushing everything this year. He released a ton of music this year already including two projects, EVERYTHING and Lyrics To Go To Vol. 1, as well as a slew of singles that have all been dope. It's really been a great year for him, despite everything that's been happening in the world. His latest single, "Dragon" is an expression of gratitude for the small things in life. Plucking guitar chords with a summer's ease, KOTA The Friend brings some much-needed positivity to the fold, reminding people to cherish each moment with the people you love and to seize the day. 

KOTA The Friend continues his hot streak with his latest offering and we're excited to see what he has next up his sleeves.

Quotable Lyrics
Momma told me "Boy, fix your face right
And if you keep whining, I promise, I'll give you good reason to cry"
Life's short don't waste time
Got a good girl gotta make time

KOTA The Friend
