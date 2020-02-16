KOTA The Friend Adds Classic Single "Her" To Streaming Services

In celebration of Valentine's Day, Kota the Friend added one of his classic tracks to streaming services.

"Her," originally released in 2016, sees Kota rapping about two separate relationships, both of which never worked out; however, he decides that being alone is what's best for him regardless: "Maybe it's best that I be alone/Either she creeping or she get too high or she stay meddling through my phone," he raps on the second verse. He flows with ease over a beat you wouldn't be surprised to find on a "Chill Low-fi Beats To Study To" playlist on Spotify.

Kota dropped a new project, Lyrics To GO To Vol. 1, last month, which you can stream here. It's filled with tactical lyrism and soulful production, "a perfect balance between the two," as we've said before.

You can catch Kota the Friend live at Governors Ball in New York this summer.

Quotable Lyrics:

Maybe it's best that I be alone

Either she creeping or she get too high or she stay meddling through my phone

But this our generation, stressed and anxious

Folks so fucking basic, we so angry and we so sad