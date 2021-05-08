Kosine Drops Off "Truth Serum" Project Featuring Jeremih, Leon Thomas, & Idris Elba

Kosine is one half of the famous production duo Da Internz. Over the years, Kosine has been responsible for some massive hits from some of the world's biggest stars and he has also been nominated for quite a few Grammy Awards. Now, however, Kosine has decided to embark on a solo career, and on Friday, he dropped off his debut EP called Truth Serum.

This project features a tight tracklist of just nine songs and there are features from the likes of Leon Thomas, Jeremih, and even Idris Elba on the final track "Kings." Overall, the album has an immediate r&b feel to it and there is some wonderful production all while Kosine tells a consistent narrative throughout the EP.

Check out the project below, and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Hello World

2. Changed

3. Settle (ft. Leon Thomas)

4. Transparency (ft. Jeremih)

5. End Of The Road Interlude

6. Deal With Me

7. Tia Linda Interlude

8. Put It On Me

9. Kings (ft. Idris Elba)