mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kosine Drops Off "Truth Serum" Project Featuring Jeremih, Leon Thomas, & Idris Elba

Alexander Cole
May 08, 2021 09:57
72 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Truth Serum
Kosine

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Famous producer and songwriter Kosine is here with his debut EP, "Truth Serum."


Kosine is one half of the famous production duo Da Internz. Over the years, Kosine has been responsible for some massive hits from some of the world's biggest stars and he has also been nominated for quite a few Grammy Awards. Now, however, Kosine has decided to embark on a solo career, and on Friday, he dropped off his debut EP called Truth Serum.

This project features a tight tracklist of just nine songs and there are features from the likes of Leon Thomas, Jeremih, and even Idris Elba on the final track "Kings." Overall, the album has an immediate r&b feel to it and there is some wonderful production all while Kosine tells a consistent narrative throughout the EP.

Check out the project below, and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Hello World
2. Changed
3. Settle (ft. Leon Thomas)
4. Transparency (ft. Jeremih)
5. End Of The Road Interlude 
6. Deal With Me
7. Tia Linda Interlude
8. Put It On Me
9. Kings (ft. Idris Elba)

Kosine Truth Serum new project new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Kosine Drops Off "Truth Serum" Project Featuring Jeremih, Leon Thomas, & Idris Elba
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject