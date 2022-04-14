Kosine & Moscato Angelique Deliver Stunning Cover Of "Smoke & Dream"

The Dirty Heads are one of the most well-known alt-rock reggae groups in the entire world, and over the years, they have been able to work with talented producers and songwriters like Kosine. In fact, Kosine helped write and produce their 2016 track "Smoke & Dream," which was an immediate hit. Now, Kosine has teamed up with r&b singer Moscato Angelique on a cover of that song, and it is most certainly a must-listen.

Throughout the song, we get some hypnotic elements all while the 808s do some serious work. The vocals from both artists are on point, and the lyrics are perfect to sit back and chill to. This is a cover that certainly contains the spirit of the original, and Kosine's involvement in it all only makes sense.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

She said she's free after 8

I said that's perfect, not too early, not too late, yeah yeah

Let it be, let it be your escape

We can float, we can float away-ay