mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kosine & Jeremih Lament About The Difficulties Of Relationships On "Transparency"

Alexander Cole
February 27, 2021 16:44
18 Views
00
0
Image via KosineImage via Kosine
Image via Kosine

Transparency
Kosine Feat. Jeremih

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kosine and Jeremih just want a bit of "Transparency."


Chicago natives Kosine and Jeremih are two artists who know what it means to write songs about relationships, so it would only make sense that they would come together and collaborate on the quintessential relationship song. This latest effort is called "Transparency" and just based on the title alone, you truly get a sense of what this song is about.

Throughout the track, we get some r&b production while Jeremih delivers soaring sung vocals. Kosine's verses are tight as well, where he takes a more nonchalant approach all while asking his partner to be transparent with him. The track discusses the pitfalls of a union and how things don't have to be as complicated as they may seem.

Give the track a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Heard his best friend was your neighbor
Blame it on me talking 'bout a side chick
But you're the only one that's right beside me
No ain't worried 'bout those dudes (Damn)
Bitches hating wanna be in your shoes

Kosine Jeremih transparency new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kosine & Jeremih Lament About The Difficulties Of Relationships On "Transparency"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject