Kosine & Jeremih Lament About The Difficulties Of Relationships On "Transparency"

Chicago natives Kosine and Jeremih are two artists who know what it means to write songs about relationships, so it would only make sense that they would come together and collaborate on the quintessential relationship song. This latest effort is called "Transparency" and just based on the title alone, you truly get a sense of what this song is about.

Throughout the track, we get some r&b production while Jeremih delivers soaring sung vocals. Kosine's verses are tight as well, where he takes a more nonchalant approach all while asking his partner to be transparent with him. The track discusses the pitfalls of a union and how things don't have to be as complicated as they may seem.

Give the track a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Heard his best friend was your neighbor

Blame it on me talking 'bout a side chick

But you're the only one that's right beside me

No ain't worried 'bout those dudes (Damn)

Bitches hating wanna be in your shoes