It looks like Post Malone has found himself a new girlfriend and she's just as weird as him.

Several weeks ago, it was rumored that Post Malone was seeing Korean rapper MLMA, popping up on her page in some affectionate pictures. After those reports started to break, MLMA didn't try to shut anybody up, instead amplifying the chatter by seemingly confirming that they're an item.

Continuing to share pictures and videos with Posty, MLMA dropped a caption that might have let the cat out of the bag.

"All I want is him to be happy and i like to be in love," she wrote on Instagram. In the gallery, MLMA decorates some custom merch she made for Post, showing it off before getting into some more incriminating evidence. One of the pictures shows animated caricatures of both rappers hugging with MLMA in nothing but a lingerie set. Finally, they link up again with MLMA's head on Posty's shoulder, the same pose that had people wondering about them in the first place.

What do you think of Post's supposed girlfriend? Given the fact that nobody knows much about his personal life, it's still pretty difficult to confirm that these two are actually together. It's surely looking likely though.