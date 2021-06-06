Kool Keith Uncovers Hidden Beauty On "Keith's Salon"

The eccentric and legendary rapper Kool Keith has an extensive catalog unlike many others, even if you remove his collaborative work. Over the years, Dr. Octagon has continued to push the boundaries with each release and now, he's back with his latest offering, Keith's Salon. The rapper's latest body of work includes 12 tracks in total with production solely being handled by Triple Parked. Though rooted in hip-hop, Keith's eccentric presence is reflected in Triple Parked's production with elements of electronic being weaved throughout. The project was led by the singles, "Bright Eyes," "Extravagance," and its third single, "Pipes" which arrived just before the release of Keith's Salon.

