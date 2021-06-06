mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kool Keith Uncovers Hidden Beauty On "Keith's Salon"

Aron A.
June 06, 2021 17:03
499 Views
30
0
CoverCover

Keith's Salon
Kool Keith

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The legendary MC shares his new project, "Keith's Salon."


The eccentric and legendary rapper Kool Keith has an extensive catalog unlike many others, even if you remove his collaborative work. Over the years, Dr. Octagon has continued to push the boundaries with each release and now, he's back with his latest offering, Keith's Salon. The rapper's latest body of work includes 12 tracks in total with production solely being handled by Triple Parked. Though rooted in hip-hop, Keith's eccentric presence is reflected in Triple Parked's production with elements of electronic being weaved throughout. The project was led by the singles, "Bright Eyes," "Extravagance," and its third single, "Pipes" which arrived just before the release of Keith's Salon.

Peep the album and tracklist below,. 

  1. Intro
  2. Yachts
  3. Clams
  4. Style On
  5. Extravagance
  6. Shampoo You
  7. Bright Eyes
  8. Glossy Lips
  9. Wiggle
  10. Fashion
  11. Pipes
  12. Slippery
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Kool Keith Uncovers Hidden Beauty On "Keith's Salon"
30
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject