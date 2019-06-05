Kool Keith Shares Psycho Les-Produced Single "Turn The Levels"

The Bronx's very own Kool Keith has released a new single titled "Turn the Levels." In mid-May, Keith dropped his B-Real-assisted track "Zero Fux" and the veteran rapper is slowly, but steadily, readying the release of his forthcoming project KEITH. The 14-track record will be his first Kool Keith album since his 2016 release Feature Magnetic, and Psycho Les is said to have produced the entire album. Guests reportedly include Jeru The Damaja, B-Real, and Paul Wall, and the project is slated for a July 12 release date.

On "Turn the Levels," Kool Keith delivers a track that seems more concerned with wordplay than anything else. The 55-year-old rapper has decades of wisdom and experience under his belt, and we're sure that KEITH will display the lyrical talents that fans have favored over the years. "With other artists, there’s a lot more editing and reworking stuff, with Keith it’s either going to work or not work," Dan the Automator said of the rapper. "I think we did nine songs one day but other days we did about four. If Keith is in his zone and writing well, the stuff comes out pretty quick.

Quotable Lyrics

Sometimes I think you got a box

Comin' out with you in the plastic

I bet you a lame action figure