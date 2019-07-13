mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kool Keith Returns With His Latest Project "Keith"

Aron A.
July 13, 2019 15:44
Keith
Kool Keith

Kool Keith is back with a brand new project.


Kool Keith is applying pressure this summer. He's teased the release of his new project, Keith for a minute, he's dropped off the project in its entirety. The rapper teamed up with Psycho Les for the entire project which was led with the B-Real-assisted single "Zero Fux." The project also includes the singles, "Turn The Levels Up" and the uplifting anthem for shoe-store employees, "Foot Locka" with Paul Wall. Jeru The Damaja also features on the project on "She Answer."

Check out the project and the tracklist below. 

  1. “Intro”
  2. “Foot Locka” f/ Paul Wall
  3. “95 South” f/ Psycho Les
  4. “Graceland” 
  5. “Holy Water”
  6. “Makem Crazy”
  7. “Muscle Block”
  8. 8.” Open And Wet”
  9. “Plush Mink”
  10. “Slave Owner”
  11. “She Answer” f/ Jeru The Damaga  
  12. “Turn The Levels”
  13. “Word Life”  
  14. “”Zero Fux” f/ B-Real
