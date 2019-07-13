Kool Keith Returns With His Latest Project "Keith"

Kool Keith is applying pressure this summer. He's teased the release of his new project, Keith for a minute, he's dropped off the project in its entirety. The rapper teamed up with Psycho Les for the entire project which was led with the B-Real-assisted single "Zero Fux." The project also includes the singles, "Turn The Levels Up" and the uplifting anthem for shoe-store employees, "Foot Locka" with Paul Wall. Jeru The Damaja also features on the project on "She Answer."
Check out the project and the tracklist below.
- “Intro”
- “Foot Locka” f/ Paul Wall
- “95 South” f/ Psycho Les
- “Graceland”
- “Holy Water”
- “Makem Crazy”
- “Muscle Block”
- 8.” Open And Wet”
- “Plush Mink”
- “Slave Owner”
- “She Answer” f/ Jeru The Damaga
- “Turn The Levels”
- “Word Life”
- “”Zero Fux” f/ B-Real