Kool Keith Returns With His Latest Project "Keith"

Kool Keith is applying pressure this summer. He's teased the release of his new project, Keith for a minute, he's dropped off the project in its entirety. The rapper teamed up with Psycho Les for the entire project which was led with the B-Real-assisted single "Zero Fux." The project also includes the singles, "Turn The Levels Up" and the uplifting anthem for shoe-store employees, "Foot Locka" with Paul Wall. Jeru The Damaja also features on the project on "She Answer."

Check out the project and the tracklist below.