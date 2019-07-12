Kool Keith & Paul Wall Take A Trip To "Foot Locka"

Hip-hop legend Kool Keith is teaming up with Psycho Les for his forthcoming project, KEITH. The project is set to drop later tonight but before it's release, he teams up with Paul Wall for his new single, "Foot Locka." The two rappers link up over sleek production while fantasizing about Foot Locker employees. "They sexy up at Foot Locka," Keith raps on the song.

Keith's new project follows the release of 2018's Controller Of Trap which featured Project Pat and Bizarre. KEITH has some other legendary names such as B-Real of Cypress Hill and Jeru The Damaja.

Peep the tracklist below.

“Intro” “Foot Locka” f/ Paul Wall “95 South” f/ Psycho Les “Graceland” “Holy Water” “Makem Crazy” “Muscle Block” 8.” Open And Wet” “Plush Mink” “Slave Owner” “She Answer” f/ Jeru The Damaga “Turn The Levels” “Word Life” “”Zero Fux” f/ B-Real

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a satisfied customer, you see my grin

I'm a VIP member since way back when

When it's tax free weekend, I'll be back again

What's the pussy return policy? Please tell me again