mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kool Keith & Paul Wall Take A Trip To "Foot Locka"

Aron A.
July 11, 2019 20:03
94 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Foot Locka
Kool Keith Feat. Paul Wall

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Off of his new album "Keith."


Hip-hop legend Kool Keith is teaming up with Psycho Les for his forthcoming project, KEITH. The project is set to drop later tonight but before it's release, he teams up with Paul Wall for his new single, "Foot Locka." The two rappers link up over sleek production while fantasizing about Foot Locker employees. "They sexy up at Foot Locka," Keith raps on the song. 

Keith's new project follows the release of 2018's Controller Of Trap which featured Project Pat and Bizarre. KEITH has some other legendary names such as B-Real of Cypress Hill and Jeru The Damaja.

Peep the tracklist below.

  1. “Intro”
  2. “Foot Locka” f/ Paul Wall
  3. “95 South” f/ Psycho Les
  4. “Graceland” 
  5. “Holy Water”
  6. “Makem Crazy”
  7. “Muscle Block”
  8. 8.” Open And Wet”
  9. “Plush Mink”
  10. “Slave Owner”
  11. “She Answer” f/ Jeru The Damaga  
  12. “Turn The Levels”
  13. “Word Life”  
  14. “”Zero Fux” f/ B-Real

Quotable Lyrics
I'm a satisfied customer, you see my grin
I'm a VIP member since way back when
When it's tax free weekend, I'll be back again
What's the pussy return policy? Please tell me again

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  94
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Kool Keith Paul Wall new single KEITH psycho les
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kool Keith & Paul Wall Take A Trip To "Foot Locka"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject