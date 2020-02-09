The trajectory of legendary rapper and Juice Crew member Kool G Rap's career will be explored in an upcoming documentary titled Priceless. The project will be helmed by Toronto-based production company, Reel Wolf Productions, with Tom Vujcic as director. Vujcic has directed music videos for various hip-hop heavyweights like Mobb Deep, Tech N9ne and Jedi Mind Tricks over the course of his career, but Priceless will mark his first documentary as well as his first feature film. Vujcic announced the exciting project on Reel Wolf's official Facebook page on Thursday.

"I will be directing the FIRST EVER, never-before seen or told official documentary about #KoolGRap," he wrote. "Kool G is one of the most iconic emcees of all time. He is been the biggest influence on most of the greatest rappers in history including #Biggie #Nas #JayZ #BigPun #Eminem and many more. This movie will tell his story like no other, and document his life and career." He also reveals that the documentary will include interviews from fellow Juice Crew rapper Big Daddy Kane, Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, Alicia Keys, Onyx, Smif-N-Wessun, as well as many others. "I am excited to keep building on this project," Vujcic wrote on the post. "By 2021 we will make history."