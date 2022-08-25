mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kool G Rap & Big Daddy Kane Team Up On "Fly Till I Die"

Aron A.
August 25, 2022 18:13
Fly Till I Die
Kool G Rap Feat. Big Daddy Kane

Kool G Rap and Big Daddy Kane are back together on "Fly Till I Die."


Kool G Rap remains an integral part of the trajectory of hip-hop. As a pioneering figure of Mafioso rap and a definitive voice of the golden era, Kool G's influence is still heard today. While he gained fame alongside DJ Polo and their efforts within the Juice Crew, Kool G's solo catalog certainly stands on its own.

As Kool G prepares for the release of his next studio album, he came through with his new single, "Fly Till I Die" featuring fellow Juice Crew member Big Daddy Kane. The single, which is expected to appear on Last Of A Dying Breed, showcases two masters at their craft, over glimmering golden era production. It's an exciting track that shows Kool G and Big Daddy Kane pushing each other's pens further with every bar.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
We all saw a path that was lucrative, sorta
Even though that’s how we know you usually get caught up
Trying to make a bird fly and move from his corner
And running with the rockets like the Houston kid Porter

Kool G Rap Big Daddy Kane
0 Comments
