Kojo Funds Shares New Single "Let Me Know"

Aron A.
October 12, 2021 20:57
Let Me Know
Kojo Funds

Kojo Funds brings certified heat on his new single, "Let Me Know."


The sounds of afrobeats and dancehall are seeping into Western, mainstream music even deeper these days. Kojo Funds has been bringing together bars with breezy production that draws inspiration from afrobeats and dancehall. Though it became far more common in recent years, Kojo Funds carved out a lane of his own with this very sound.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting for the release of his sophomore album. He dropped Golden Boy nearly three years ago and has shared a few singles since then. This week, he blessed fans with his latest offering, "Let Me Know." Kojo flexes his excellent songwriting and melodies on the record which serves as the first and only solo single he's dropped this year.

Check out Kojo Funds "Let Me Know."

Quotable Lyrics
The way you smile, it be Ðµlevation
Got me thinkin' 'bout your invitation
I see your face in my mÐµditation
You be world-class, girl, no relegation

