Kojo Funds & WizKid Have The Summer On Lock With "I Like"

Aron A.
August 09, 2019 13:37
I Like
Kojo Funds Feat. WizKid

U.K. to Nigeria, Kojo Funds & WizKid deliver a summer hit.


With the rise of Afroswing -- a genre that blends afrobeats and dancehall with trap and hip hop -- Kojo Funds has become one of the hottest artists in the U.K. scene. His debut album, Golden Boy arrived last year but it looks like he already has another project in the pipeline. Either that or he wants to make sure his fans have a little something to ride out the rest of the summer to. Kojo Funds returned earlier today with his new single, "I Like" featuring WizKid. 

Surprisingly, this is the first time WizKid and Kojo Funds have linked up on wax. What's unsurprising is that they came through with a certified hit on "I Like." With Rymez and G.A. on the production, the two artists list off all of the qualities they like in a woman. If you're into Afroswing, this is definitely a song you want to have on your playlist this summer.

Quotable Lyrics
You  see, I'm liking the way that you force it up on me
Baby , come with me, come and show me
You can phone me when you’re lonely
I'm just tryna be your one and only

Kojo Funds
Kojo Funds WizKid new single new track golden boy
