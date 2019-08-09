Kojo Funds & WizKid Have The Summer On Lock With "I Like"

With the rise of Afroswing -- a genre that blends afrobeats and dancehall with trap and hip hop -- Kojo Funds has become one of the hottest artists in the U.K. scene. His debut album, Golden Boy arrived last year but it looks like he already has another project in the pipeline. Either that or he wants to make sure his fans have a little something to ride out the rest of the summer to. Kojo Funds returned earlier today with his new single, "I Like" featuring WizKid.

Surprisingly, this is the first time WizKid and Kojo Funds have linked up on wax. What's unsurprising is that they came through with a certified hit on "I Like." With Rymez and G.A. on the production, the two artists list off all of the qualities they like in a woman. If you're into Afroswing, this is definitely a song you want to have on your playlist this summer.

Quotable Lyrics

You see, I'm liking the way that you force it up on me

Baby , come with me, come and show me

You can phone me when you’re lonely

I'm just tryna be your one and only

