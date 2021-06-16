Kojey Radical Makes A Statement On "2FS/Woohaa"

If you've been waiting on new music from Kojey Radical, then you're in luck today. The UK rapper has returned with a double whammy with the release of "2FS" and "Woohaa." The singles hail massive production from The Elements and The Fanatix who deliver summer smashes as we gear up fro the release of Kojey's next album. The two singles are a taste of what he'll be offering on his official debut album, though don't expect to see these two on the tracklist.

"Hard food not fast food,” Kojey said of the singles. “The album is being prepared but I wanted to serve up something to hold the appetite. Eat up – this two are friendly reminders I can rap circles around your favourite as a snack. I'm a problem when I’m hungry.”

Peep the records below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bigger fish to fry and I ain't Escabeche

Bro wanna be Escobar but I don't see the benefits

Spoke and tried to better him but he just want a better drip

Who am I to judge the kid? I already did the things he did