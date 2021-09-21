mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kojey Radical & Lex Amor Deliver Funky New Single "War Outside"

Aron A.
September 21, 2021 19:58
147 Views
12
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

War Outside
Kojey Radical Feat. Lex Amor

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
13% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Kojey Radical and Lex Amor team up for "War Outside."


From hits like "Cashmere Tears" to his collaborations with Mahalia, Kojey Radical's sound has proven to be just as versatile as it is infectious. This year, he's largely shared his talents on other artists records but it seems like he could be in full-blown album mode. The artist slid through with the release of his double-whammy, "2FS" and "Woohaa" in June while remaining largely under the radar throughout the summer. 

This week, he came through at the 11th hour with the release of a song that could've certainly fit the summer vibes. He teams up with Lex Amor for their ultra-funky new collaboration, "War Outside." The song kicks off with an infectious whistle that leads into a groovy synth line while Kojey Radical and Lex Amor stretch their vocals into a bluesy territory.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Damned if I do, canceled if I don't
Either way I'm wrong, I'm just trying to get this weight off me
Didn't have a heart so I took a course
Sippin' holy water while I listen to hypocrisy

Kojey Radical
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  2
  1
  147
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Kojey Radical Lex Amor
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kojey Radical & Lex Amor Deliver Funky New Single "War Outside"
12
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject