Kofi Kingston made history at Wrestlemania this year when he became the first African-born wrestler to become a WWE Champion. Kingston is actually from Ghana and in 1994, he and his family moved to the United States and he hasn't been back ever since. That all changed on Thursday when Kingston touched down in Accra, Ghana at Kotoka Airport where he was treated to a hero's welcome and an all-out celebration from the fans who waited for him to arrive.

As soon as Kingston got off the plane, he was swarmed by excited fans and according to TMZ, he is slated to meet with the country's president later on in the week.

Kingston has teased the idea of returning to Ghana for a while now but it appears his decision was put into overdrive after his uncle sent him a video of a Wrestlemania viewing party he held. His uncle still lives in Ghana and it was obvious that his people were appreciative of his huge accomplishment.

"This video is a reminder of why we do what we do: to lift spirits and inspire others. I am so grateful to be in a position to do so," Kofi wrote. "Last time I was in Ghana was in 1994. I think it might be time to go back and visit."

Kingston is not only a rockstar in the WWE but in his home country as well. Got to love it.