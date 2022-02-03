Koffee Unveils New Single "Pull Up," Announces Debut Album Release Date

One of the brightest new stars in Jamaica's ever-vibrant dancehall and reggae scene is Koffee. 2019's Rapture EP, including the single, "Toast," helped put an international spotlight on her name, and the anticipation for her debut album has been high ever since.

This week, she announced that her album, Gifted, will be arriving this spring and blessed fans with the release of her new single, "Pull Up," produced by Jae5. The single marks her first release of the year and follow-up to 2021's "West Indies," which is also set to appear on her forthcoming project.

Gifted drops on March 25th.

Peep the song and tracklist below.

x10 Defend Shine Gifted Lonely Run Away Where I’m From West Indies Pull Up Lockdown

Quotable Lyrics

Pull up inna the Lada

But me have the Benz and the Prada

And a couple brand new other

Whole a dem full, it don’t matter