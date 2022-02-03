mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Koffee Unveils New Single "Pull Up," Announces Debut Album Release Date

Aron A.
February 03, 2022 16:26
Pull Up
Koffee

Koffee's official debut album will arrive next month. Listen to her new single, "Pull Up."


One of the brightest new stars in Jamaica's ever-vibrant dancehall and reggae scene is Koffee. 2019's Rapture EP, including the single, "Toast," helped put an international spotlight on her name, and the anticipation for her debut album has been high ever since.

This week, she announced that her album, Gifted, will be arriving this spring and blessed fans with the release of her new single, "Pull Up," produced by Jae5. The single marks her first release of the year and follow-up to 2021's "West Indies," which is also set to appear on her forthcoming project.

Gifted drops on March 25th.

Peep the song and tracklist below. 

  1. x10
  2. Defend
  3.  Shine
  4.  Gifted
  5.  Lonely
  6.  Run Away
  7.  Where I’m From
  8.  West Indies
  9.  Pull Up
  10.  Lockdown

Quotable Lyrics 
Pull up inna the Lada
But me have the Benz and the Prada
And a couple brand new other
Whole a dem full, it don’t matter

Koffee
