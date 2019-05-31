Koffee Taps Govana For "Rapture (Remix)"

Koffee's become one of the hottest artists out of Jamaica these days. In the past few months, she's become an international success with her single "Toast" and the release of her debut EP, Rapture. "Toast" was a slow burner of sorts but it got a major boost in popularity earlier this year when it was featured in Jordan Peele's Us. Now, she returns with a remix of the project's title track featuring Govana.

Earlier today, Koffee unleashed the visuals to the brand new remix of "Rapture" featuring Govana. Govana adds his own verse to the track, bringing a different dynamic to the song. The video was directed by 300K who captures Koffee and Govana vibing off of each other in Spanish Town of the St. Catherine parish.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Koffee ah nuh coffee

Mi say no gimmicks

She a pro widdit

Treat di ridddim like she grow wid it

