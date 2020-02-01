NPR's Tiny Desk series shows some of our favorites in an intimate lights. Freddie Gibbs, Megan Thee Stallion, Dave, and Burna Boy have paid visits in recent times. Artists who are typically seen performing on major stages post up in a small office, typically with a live band, and deliver stripped-down versions of some of the biggest songs in their catalog.

This week, NPR blessed us with a special performance from 19-year-old Jamaican Grammy-award winning reggae superstar Koffee. She came through with her band and performed a four-song set with some fan favorites like "Rapture," "Toast," "Raggamuffin" and "W" without Gunna.

"I just wanted to say thank you for having myself and my band for Tiny Desk," she told the crowd after "Raggamuffin." "It's a great pleasure for all of us. It's been a fairly short musical journey and we have seen fairly much success. So I give much thanks and I want to thank everybody who's involved. You have all become a part of the journey so thank you."

Koffee recently took home the Best Reggae Album for her 2019 EP Rapture which includes three out of the four songs performed during her Tiny Desk set. While winning a Grammy is an incredible feat on its own, Koffee became not only the youngest person to receive the accolade but also the first female to ever do so as well.

