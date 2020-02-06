Koffee is one of the most exciting new artists out right now. The release of the Rapture EP turned her into the latest export out of Jamaica making international sounds across the globe. The project led her to her first Grammy award a little bit over a year into her career. With a new album on the way, it appears as though she'll be working with one of the biggest rappers in the game soon.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In a recent interview with RBCxMusic, she detailed her career so far and where she believes the future of reggae and dancehall music is heading. She also detailed that she might be getting into the studio with Kendrick Lamar in the very near future. "Actually, we'd love to be working with Kendrick Lamar very soon," she responded when asked about dream collaborations. Her answer makes it a bit unclear whether she's heading into the studio with Kendrick or if she is just eager to get into the studio. However, we'd very much love to hear both artists on the same track.

If this major reveal is true, than many we can expect Koffee to bless Kendrick Lamar's new album. There have been reports that it's finished and considering that already been announced as the headliner to several international festivals including London's BST festival and Montreal's Osheaga.