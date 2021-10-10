mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Koffee Pays Homage To Her Home On New Single "West Indies"

Aron A.
October 10, 2021 16:21
311 Views
32
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

West Indies
Koffee

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
56% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Koffee revs up for the release of her 2022 debut album with the release of "West Indies."


It's been over 2 years since we received a project from Koffee. The rising reggae star had one of the biggest singles of 2019 with the release of Rapture but fans have been anticipating a new body of work from Koffee. Of course, the pandemic pushed back plenty of releases in the music industry but it seems to have bought Koffee some time to finalize her debut album.

With a 2022 release date in mind, Koffee kicked off the campaign for her new project with her latest single, "West Indies." The upbeat record finds Koffee bringing her infectious melodies to the forefront as she represents the Caribbean and shows love to her family.

Check out the latest release from Koffee below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Coming from the West Indies
And you know say we giving them the best indeed
Anywhere we there, we do a flex 'pon street
And the style where we do no moderate stampede

Koffee
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  2
  0
  311
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Koffee
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Koffee Pays Homage To Her Home On New Single "West Indies"
32
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject