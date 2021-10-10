Koffee Pays Homage To Her Home On New Single "West Indies"

It's been over 2 years since we received a project from Koffee. The rising reggae star had one of the biggest singles of 2019 with the release of Rapture but fans have been anticipating a new body of work from Koffee. Of course, the pandemic pushed back plenty of releases in the music industry but it seems to have bought Koffee some time to finalize her debut album.

With a 2022 release date in mind, Koffee kicked off the campaign for her new project with her latest single, "West Indies." The upbeat record finds Koffee bringing her infectious melodies to the forefront as she represents the Caribbean and shows love to her family.

Check out the latest release from Koffee below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Coming from the West Indies

And you know say we giving them the best indeed

Anywhere we there, we do a flex 'pon street

And the style where we do no moderate stampede

