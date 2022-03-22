Koffee Calls For Peace On New Single "Shine"

Jamaican Grammy-award-winning star Koffee is readying the release of her long-awaited debut album, Gifted. The reggae artist has unveiled a slew of singles over the past few months in anticipation of the project's release and her latest offering, "Shine" provides another promising glimpse into what her debut project will sound like. The acoustic production, handled by Jae5, brings a soothing atmosphere as Koffee calls for peace and an end to gun violence amidst rising concerns surrounding violence in Jamaica.

Koffee's debut album, Gifted is due out this Friday, March 25th. The artist previously unveiled singles like, "Lockdown," "Pull Up," and "West Indies" in anticipation of the song's release.

Check out her latest single, "Shine" off of Gifted below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

At my concert, nuh wan see nuh hands up

Nuh red shirt, nuh wan see nuh handcuffs

Let's just stay alive

