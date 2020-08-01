Koffee Brings A Sense Of Hope On New Single "Pressure"

We've been waiting for a new project from Koffee. The release of 2019's Rapture put her on the map and eventually earned her a Grammy win. Not to mention, she's reportedly done some work on Rihanna's next album. Well, it feels like we could expect something from her soon, at least that's what it seems following the release of a few singles. "W" with Gunna was an immediate smash and the follow-up, "Lockdown." This week, she's providing a glimmer of inspiration with her new single, "Pressure." Initially teased earlier in July, Koffee delivers her motivational single in its entirety as she preaches to keep everyone's spirits high, despite their circumstances. No matter where you are, Koffee provides a sense of hope with "Pressure," especially during these trying times.

Check out Koffee's brand new single, "Pressure" below.

Quotable Lyrics

But do, no mek it stress yuh

Cause it haffi be better

Nuh haffi live ina the ghetto

Fi be under the pressure, my friend, yeah



