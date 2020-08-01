mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Koffee Brings A Sense Of Hope On New Single "Pressure"

Aron A.
August 01, 2020 09:14
237 Views
20
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Pressure
Koffee

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Koffee is back with her latest single, "Pressure."


We've been waiting for a new project from Koffee. The release of 2019's Rapture put her on the map and eventually earned her a Grammy win. Not to mention, she's reportedly done some work on Rihanna's next album. Well, it feels like we could expect something from her soon, at least that's what it seems following the release of a few singles. "W" with Gunna was an immediate smash and the follow-up, "Lockdown." This week, she's providing a glimmer of inspiration with her new single, "Pressure." Initially teased earlier in July, Koffee delivers her motivational single in its entirety as she preaches to keep everyone's spirits high, despite their circumstances. No matter where you are, Koffee provides a sense of hope with "Pressure," especially during these trying times.

Check out Koffee's brand new single, "Pressure" below.

Quotable Lyrics
But do, no mek it stress yuh
Cause it haffi be better
Nuh haffi live ina the ghetto
Fi be under the pressure, my friend, yeah

Koffee
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  237
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Koffee
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Koffee Brings A Sense Of Hope On New Single "Pressure"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject