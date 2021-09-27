mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kodie Shane Returns With "FaceTime" Single Featuring Rick Ross

Alex Zidel
September 27, 2021 14:42
Kodie Shane returns with her new single "FaceTime" with Rick Ross.


Atlanta-raised recording artist Kodie Shane has officially returned with her new single "FaceTime," featuring legendary rapper Rick Ross

The new record was released on Monday following weeks of teases from the former Sailing Team member. Kodie has been hyping up her new music for a little while, getting fans prepared for her return. She didn't go about this all by herself though, bringing Rick Ross along for the ride.

The soulful ballad features a catchy hook and verse from Kodie Shane before Rozay steps in for a show-stealing feature. 

This marks the first new single from a refreshed Kodie Shane, who has emerged with a new sound, a new look, and a new outlook on life. Check out her new single below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

She said, "Just come over, I'm so tired of FaceTime"
She said, "If you wanted to, then you would make time"
She said, "If I wanted to, the world could be mine"
She said, "If I wanted to, the world could be mine"

