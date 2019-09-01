Kodie Shane Joins SADFACETHUGGIN On "Fuck Love" Rework

This time last year, SADFACETHUGGIN dropped off his "Fuck Luv" track, debuting the cut on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 broadcast and setting the stage for a single that has since racked up millions of streams.

Fast forward to present day and the Dallas-bred artist has taken his breakout moment and repackaged it into a new collaboration with fellow southern upstart, recruiting Kodie Shane for a smooth new verse as the Atlanta rapper reverts to a muted delivery over the moody backdrop.

Officially titled "Fuck Love," the new remix is an appropriate update to SADFACETHUGGIN's catalog and effectively introduces the talent to ears that may not have been tuned in the first time around. Get into it down below.

Quotable Lyrics

I cannot feel me now, but I feel you

I don't know what love is like but this feel true

I pulled them diamonds out the mud and they still blue

If you ever try to leave me 'lone I might kill you

Kill you, this love just might kill you

-Kodie Shane