Kodie Shane Is Still A Rockstar On "2 Many" Track

Kodie Shane is no stranger to addictive rockstar vibes and she delivers on just that with the arrival of her newest "2 Many" single.

Laced with a guitar-driven and bass-heavy backdrop from producers Che Rhenosonce and WLPWR, Kodie effectively flexes on her pull by way of crisp melodies and sticky hooks.

The new cut also arrives in conjunction with the beginning of Shane's supporting tour run alongside Saint JHN on his Ignorant Forever trek. The remainder of November and December will find her gracing stages in Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles as she supplements her Young Heartthrob debut of last year.

Quotable Lyrics

She only met me 2 times, I think that she in love with me

She on her third one, she tryna catch up to me

She think that I'm the one, I beg to differ, recount it, please