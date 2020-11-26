Kodie Shane Drops Single "Get To The Money" Featuring Coi Leray

Rapper/singer, Kodie Shane, teamed up with singer, Coi Leray, for her latest song "Get to the Money." For the time being, the track seems to be exclusively available on YouTube with its paired black and white music video, showing the two artists behind the scenes of a photoshoot.

The song starts out with a deep, mellow, vocal loop before the high hats come in hot and Leray starts singing the hook. From there, Shane eats up her emotional verse — this is definitely the kind of song you'll want to be in your feelings for.

Shane's last album, Young HeartThrob, came back in 2018. But this surprise single could be an indicator that there is more music to come in the near future. It's safe to say that her collaboration with Leray went a lot smoother than her previous collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert, whom she later claimed "hates" her. Thankfully, this time around — judging by hers and Leray's playful, friendly music video — she was able to keep the peace.

Quotable Lyrics:

Now you askin' for a wedding ring

Askin' me questions, don't know a thing

How this b*tch right about everything?

She said "why you lie about everything?"

