mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kodie Shane Comes Through With "End Like That" Video

Milca P.
June 30, 2019 00:21
1 View
00
0

Watch Kodie's new clip.

Budding artist Kodie Shane is some months removed from her Young HeartThrob project and now, the Atlanta native returns with a matching video to attach to project selection "End Like That."

In the new clip, Shane is paired with real-life girlfriend and singer Skyy Morales as she delicately tackles the themes of heartbreak while the pairing endures a montage of relationship roller coasters.

The new offering adds onto Shane's growing record as a solid new entry and voice within today's landscape while finding a place as a strong entry supporting the past pride month efforts. Get into the "End Like That" video up top.

Kodie Shane new music new song Music Videos News
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS Kodie Shane Comes Through With "End Like That" Video
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject