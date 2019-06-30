Kodie Shane Comes Through With "End Like That" Video

Watch Kodie's new clip.

Budding artist Kodie Shane is some months removed from her Young HeartThrob project and now, the Atlanta native returns with a matching video to attach to project selection "End Like That."

In the new clip, Shane is paired with real-life girlfriend and singer Skyy Morales as she delicately tackles the themes of heartbreak while the pairing endures a montage of relationship roller coasters.

The new offering adds onto Shane's growing record as a solid new entry and voice within today's landscape while finding a place as a strong entry supporting the past pride month efforts. Get into the "End Like That" video up top.