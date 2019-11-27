Kodak Black has long been associated with negativity, whether through his own actions or those put forth in the press. Yet many still stand with the young Florida rapper, who has proven time and time again to be unabashedly authentic to a fault. And while some are content to pray on Kodak's downfall, the currently-incarcerated rapper has been doing his best to instill some positive change for the holiday season. Yesterday, it was reported that Kodak would be giving away thousands in Publix, Target, and Wal Mart gift cards, in order to ensure that less fortunate and low-income families were able to put Thanksgiving food on the table.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Today, one of the recipients of Kodak's initiative came forward to thank the rapper for his kindness, a welcome change. "I had the pleasure of meeting with @lawronin yesterday and with his help @kodakblack blessed my family with 2 gift cards and toys to start my kids Christmas!" writes one woman, via Instagram. "I wasn't expecting my day to go this way but God. I'm so grateful to you both."

Kodak shared the image on his own personal page, adding his own thoughts in the caption. "You Become Strong By Lifting Others Up, Not By Putting Them Down," he writes, a sign that perhaps he really does seek to emerge from his latest setback as a better man? Check out the picture below, and shout out to Kodak Black for spreading some much-needed holiday cheer.