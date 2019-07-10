Kodak Black's currently behind bars and things haven't been looking too good for him. Police allege that he falsified gun applications two different times which led to his arrest at Rolling Loud festival. However, his legal team is under the suspicion that the warrant that was issued for Kodak's arrest was only issued because the rapper is a young, black man.



Kodak Black's lawyer is accusing Florida police of racially profiling his client which led the rapper's incarceration, TMZ reports. Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, believes there's something peculiar about the warrant. He reviewed the warrant which he believes was only issued after the police went through Kodak's record without a search warrant in the first place.

Overall, Cohen thinks the only thing is a little too coincidental. He pointed out that the warrant revealed that a detective was in the store on the same day Kodak allegedly purchased the firearm before returning to review the gun app and question the employee. What Cohen finds troubling about this is that he believes Kodak was only followed that day because he's a young black man with jewelry and designer clothes. He said that the police solely profiled him and went after him.

Between the alleged misconduct on the police's end and allegations that police sent pics to the media after the rapper's arrest, Cohen's looking for answers for his client.

